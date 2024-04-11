3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $98.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $95.31 to $98.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.50.

Get 3M alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Stock Up 0.0 %

MMM stock opened at $92.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.