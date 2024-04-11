4,000 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 388,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 65,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $78.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2944 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

