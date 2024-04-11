4,200 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,788,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,312. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

