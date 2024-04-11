4,371 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $48.94. 3,455,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,339,822. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

