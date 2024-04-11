4,546 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.94. 3,455,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,339,822. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

