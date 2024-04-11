4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Down 4.1%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.57 and last traded at $27.57. Approximately 285,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,132,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.87.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The company had revenue of ($0.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,192,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $737,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,342.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,192,745.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,888 shares of company stock worth $4,134,254. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 580.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Articles

