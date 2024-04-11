5,441 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,179,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,483,000 after acquiring an additional 189,520 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,230,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,643,217. The company has a market capitalization of $168.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

