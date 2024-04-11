560 Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Acquired by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 27,384.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $24,767,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $10,418,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GHC stock opened at $738.71 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $551.36 and a 1-year high of $771.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $727.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $671.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

Graham Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

