900 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $236.85 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $190.37 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $144.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.