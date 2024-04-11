9,910 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $85.61 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

