AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Down 5.6%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.64 and last traded at $87.64. Approximately 606,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 412,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.88.

AAON Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.91.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

