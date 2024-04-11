Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $390.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.29. The company has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

