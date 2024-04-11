Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 165 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $95.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.