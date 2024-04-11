Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 453 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 19,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 414,407 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

NYSE:SAP opened at $183.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $126.40 and a twelve month high of $199.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.61.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

