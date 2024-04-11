Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 811 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $63.98 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.