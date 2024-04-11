Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 82 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AXP opened at $216.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.34 and a 200 day moving average of $185.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $231.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Get Our Latest Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.