Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 482 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $349.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.68. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $610.00 to $546.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.39.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

