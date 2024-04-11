Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.60.

CDNS opened at $305.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $83.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,727. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

