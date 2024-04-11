Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $347,827,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $59,869,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $19,498,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $12,366,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $11,531,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLTO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLTO opened at $87.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

