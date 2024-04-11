Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 10,184.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after purchasing an additional 384,357 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

