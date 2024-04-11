Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Stock Down 0.5 %

Cintas stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $667.94. 7,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,798. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $636.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

