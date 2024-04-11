Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,305 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of NMR stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Nomura had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NMR

Nomura Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.