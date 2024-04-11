Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.2 %

MCO stock opened at $383.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.64. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.45 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.75.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

