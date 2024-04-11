Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 73,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,620. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

