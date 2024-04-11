Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 605 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes
In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.42. 241,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.94.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
Invitation Homes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.
Invitation Homes Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
