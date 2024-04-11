AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

AbbVie has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $168.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.55. The firm has a market cap of $299.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.