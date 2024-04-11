AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
AbbVie has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. AbbVie has a payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AbbVie to earn $12.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $168.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.55. The firm has a market cap of $299.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
