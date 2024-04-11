Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AOD opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOD. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $16,657,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $889,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 170,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 65,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 54,281 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.