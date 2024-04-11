Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of AOD stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $82,000.

