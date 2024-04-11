abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Performance

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 14.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the first quarter valued at $277,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 61.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period.

About abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

