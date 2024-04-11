abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of AWP opened at $3.74 on Thursday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 857,016 shares during the period.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.