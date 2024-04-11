Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE THQ opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THQ. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

