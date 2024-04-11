Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THQ opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

