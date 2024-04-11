Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACP stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.