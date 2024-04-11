Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ACP stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
