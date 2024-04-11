ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10.
ADENTRA Price Performance
ADENTRA stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.
ADENTRA Company Profile
