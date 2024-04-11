ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

ADENTRA Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ADENTRA Price Performance

ADENTRA stock opened at $30.84 on Thursday. ADENTRA has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

ADENTRA Company Profile

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

