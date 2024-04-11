AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 42,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 157,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday.

AdvanSix Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $755.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,385 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $38,724.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,556,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,784,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,387 shares of company stock worth $486,481 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 20.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also

