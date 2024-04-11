Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $203,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $249.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.72.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

