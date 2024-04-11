AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,800 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $78,680,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after buying an additional 2,182,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth $22,186,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.94.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 858,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,379. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

