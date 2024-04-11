AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.92. 422,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,798. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.55.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

