AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,111. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.19.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

