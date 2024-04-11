AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on 3M

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.03. The stock had a trading volume of 844,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.