AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 1.8% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,966,000 after buying an additional 23,392 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $668.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,265. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.12. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $438.59 and a 52-week high of $704.84.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cintas from $660.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

