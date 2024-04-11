AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

LOW stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.20. 631,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

