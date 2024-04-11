AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 37,167.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,266,000 after buying an additional 72,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $400.26. The stock had a trading volume of 49,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,981. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.01 and a 200-day moving average of $415.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

