Akastor ASA to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:AKRYY)

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2332 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS AKRYY opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. Akastor ASA has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides anchor handling, towing, and supply services to offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages.

