Akastor ASA to Issue Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:AKRYY)

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2332 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Akastor ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS AKRYY opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.17. Akastor ASA has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $6.44.
