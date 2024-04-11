Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s current price.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Shares of ALB opened at $127.70 on Thursday. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Albemarle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

