Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and approximately $55.71 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00065913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00022373 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00015301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,119,862,158 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

