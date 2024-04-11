Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Announces Dividend of $1.03

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.0334 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Allianz’s previous dividend of $0.87.

Allianz Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ALIZY opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Allianz has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $27.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

