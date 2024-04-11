Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $58.15 Million Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,010 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.88% of Parsons worth $58,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $85.44.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

