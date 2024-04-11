Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $60,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

