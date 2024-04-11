Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 38,539 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $63,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $618.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $599.12 and a 200 day moving average of $502.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.42.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

